Play

Astros' George Springer: Snaps home run drought

Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Springer had just one hit in first 12 plate appearances since being activated off the disabled list before his homer in the eighth inning ignited a four-run rally. He leads the Astros with 28 homers, but Friday's was his first since July 7.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast