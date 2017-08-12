Astros' George Springer: Snaps home run drought
Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Springer had just one hit in first 12 plate appearances since being activated off the disabled list before his homer in the eighth inning ignited a four-run rally. He leads the Astros with 28 homers, but Friday's was his first since July 7.
