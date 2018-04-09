Astros' George Springer: Starting at designated hitter Monday
Springer (leg) is batting leadoff and serving as the team's designated hitter Tuesday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Springer was removed from Sunday's game against the Padres for precautionary reasons after experiencing some leg stiffness. The issue isn't serious enough to force him to miss any action, but manager A.J. Hinch will still play it safe and keep him from patrolling center field in an effort to keep his legs fresh.
