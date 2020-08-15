site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' George Springer: Starts in field Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Springer started in center field and went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.
Springer, who missed time due to a wrist injury, played the field for the first time since sustaining the injury. He served as the designated hitter in his return to game action Wednesday.
