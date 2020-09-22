Springer was given a rest day Monday because Statcast data indicated he was a high risk for injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In a series crucial to Houston's playoff hopes, the Astros played without its hottest hitter. Springer launched a pair of home runs Sunday and was 9-for-33 with five homers in eight straight starts since the team's previously scheduled off-day. "The Statcast data is kind of new to me, kind of new to baseball, and it's pretty accurate," manager Dusty Baker said. "We decided today would be the day." Baker cited similar data that indicated Alex Bregman was a risk for injury Aug. 19 in Colorado. That day, Bregman pulled his hamstring and missed three weeks. With just six games remaining in the regular season and a postseason berth to be secured, Springer should be able to play all six games if needed.