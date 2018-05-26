Astros' George Springer: Stays hot against Indians
Springer went 3-for-6 with a double and a three-run home run in Houston's 11-2 victory over Cleveland on Friday.
Springer has been red-hot lately, with his latest explosive offensive performance moving his average over .300, as he's now slashing a robust .305/.367/.527 - good for a fantastic .894 OPS over 203 at-bats. The long ball was his 11th of the year, and the 28-year-old outfielder can pretty comfortably be expected to continue being a great source of counting stats, as he's entrenched in the leadoff role in Houston's dynamic lineup.
