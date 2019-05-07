Astros' George Springer: Stays hot against Royals
Springer went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Royals.
He's now put together a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-25 (.360) over that stretch with three homers and two doubles. The surge has pushed the 29-year-old's slash line up to .285/.367/.584 and he already has 11 home runs through 35 games, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 34 he hit in 2017.
