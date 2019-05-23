Astros' George Springer: Still out Thursday

Springer (back) is not in Thursday's lineup against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He was able to hit in the indoor batting cage Wednesday, which was the first time he has swung a bat since being removed from Sunday's game. The issue for Springer is being able to make the rotation required when taking a full-speed swing without experiencing discomfort in his back. He has not been placed on the injured list, so the Astros must be hopeful that he will be able to return in the coming days. Jake Marisnick will start in center field, hitting ninth.