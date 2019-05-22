Astros' George Springer: Still sitting Wednesday

Springer (back) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer's absence is not a surprise, as Manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday that the outfielder was expected to return sometime over the weekend. He was reportedly available off the bench Tuesday but did not get into the game. Josh Reddick gets the start in right field.

