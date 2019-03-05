Astros' George Springer: Strikes early Monday

Springer led of Monday's game against the Mets with an opposite field home run.

That was Springer's lone hit in three at-bats and first extra-base hit in five spring outings. Springer experienced a drop in power last season, dipping to 22 after belting 34 in 2017. Other than that, Springer was still a productive leadoff hitter and scored more than 100 runs for a third consecutive season. Atop one of baseball's most potent lineups, the 29-year-old outfielder should top the century mark again in 2019.

