Astros' George Springer: Suffers back injury

Springer hurt his back while making a diving catch in Saturday's loss to the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer's description of the injury was that his back "jolted" as he laid out to catch Adeiny Hechavarrias sinking line drive. He got up slowly, but did walk to the dugout under his own power. Manager A.J. Hinch did not have an update following the game and said the team will evaluate his condition Sunday.