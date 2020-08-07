Springer exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning with a right wrist strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He was replaced by Myles Straw in center field. Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that X-rays on the 30-year-olds wrist came back negative, but that he expects him to miss a few games, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Astros will begin a three-game series in Oakland starting Friday night, so given Baker's comments, it seems likely that Springer will miss at least first tilt with the Athletics. Straw and Kyle Tucker are candidates for increased action in the outfield with Springer out of the lineup.