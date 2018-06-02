Astros' George Springer: Swats 12th homer Friday

Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

He made Chris Sale's night miserable from the jump, walking to lead off the game and scoring from second base on a wild pitch before taking the Boston ace deep in the third inning. Springer now has 12 homers on the year to go along with his typically robust .289/.353/.500 slash line.