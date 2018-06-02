Astros' George Springer: Swats 12th homer Friday
Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.
He made Chris Sale's night miserable from the jump, walking to lead off the game and scoring from second base on a wild pitch before taking the Boston ace deep in the third inning. Springer now has 12 homers on the year to go along with his typically robust .289/.353/.500 slash line.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Stays hot against Indians•
-
Astros' George Springer: Scores twice, steals two bases•
-
Astros' George Springer: Two-run homer in win•
-
Astros' George Springer: Homers Friday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...