Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.

Springer went 1-for-4 in the opening game of the twin bill and collected a pair of hits in the nightcap. He took Frankie Montas deep to left field in the second inning for his fifth long ball of the season. Springer entered Saturday having gone 0-for-10 over his previous three games and is hitting only .209 overall this season.