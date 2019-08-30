Astros' George Springer: Swats number 28

Springer went 1-for-5 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Springer, who entered the game with two homers over his previous 22 games, belted his 28th homer in the third inning. Despite what has been a paucity of long balls this month, Springer maintains a career-high .558 slugging percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories