Springer (hand) took batting practice prior to Monday's game against the Giants, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Springer saw a hand specialist Monday that confirmed nothing is broken. While he'll remain sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest in the series opener against San Francisco, he's been able to take swings on each of the past two days.
