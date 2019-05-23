Astros' George Springer: Takes BP in cage

Springer (back) hit in the indoor batting cage Wednesday, the first time he's swung a bat since being removed from Sunday's game, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer has been experiencing lower back stiffness and sat out the Astros' last three games. Prior to Wednesday's session, Springer was held back from any activity that required the rotational movement of his back. The Astros will evaluate how the outfielder feels following the cage work, then hope to have him hit on the field.