Astros' George Springer: Takes BP in cage
Springer (back) hit in the indoor batting cage Wednesday, the first time he's swung a bat since being removed from Sunday's game, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer has been experiencing lower back stiffness and sat out the Astros' last three games. Prior to Wednesday's session, Springer was held back from any activity that required the rotational movement of his back. The Astros will evaluate how the outfielder feels following the cage work, then hope to have him hit on the field.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Still sitting Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available as pinch runner•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Gets good news from MRI•
-
Astros' George Springer: Won't be available Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Tending to stiff back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.