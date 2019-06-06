Astros' George Springer: Takes BP

Springer participated in batting practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a strained left hamstring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer was ebullient following the session, telling reporters he feels fine from a hitting perspective. "Hitting is not an issue, I don't think. I'm happy with how I feel from that standpoint. I'm progressing great," the outfielder said. Springer still needs to ramp up his running. He's been doing build-up drills and straight line running at 80 percent. Manager AJ Hinch is adamant that Springer will not begin a rehab assignment until he can perform an entire complement of work at full speed. In Springer's absence, Derek Fisher has been batting leadoff while Jake Marisnick takes an everyday job in the starting lineup.