Astros' George Springer: Takes flyballs Sunday

Springer (hamstring) fielded flyballs before Sunday's game, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer, who is dealing with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, is expected to run the bases Monday when Houston travels to Cincinnati for a three-game set against the Reds. He hasn't played since May 24 and will require a rehab assignment. "We want him to do every single thing we can think of that will help him get ready to play," manager AJ Hinch said. "We're going to an extreme for him, basically, because of how long he has been out, so we can test him and be able to get him as close to game-ready as we can."