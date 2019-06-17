Astros' George Springer: Takes live BP
Springer (hamstring) took live batting practice Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer continues to make steady progress as he works his way back from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. The outfielder is also scheduled to run the bases Monday as he inches closer to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
