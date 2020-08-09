Astros manager Dusty Baker said Springer (wrist) was able to hit in the batting cage prior to Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Springer remains out of the lineup for a third straight day with a strained right wrist, his ability to take swings Sunday offers hope that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Baker labeled Springer as day-to-day, suggesting the outfielder has a chance to return to the starting nine as soon as Monday against the Giants.