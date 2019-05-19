Astros' George Springer: Tending to stiff back

The Astros cited lower-back stiffness as the cause of Springer's early removal from Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer struck out in all three of his plate appearances and appeared to be in discomfort on several swings during the day, prompting the Astros to pull him from the contest. The team is currently viewing Springer's injury as a day-to-day concern, leaving his availability for Monday's series opener with the White Sox uncertain.