Astros' George Springer: Three hits in win
Springer notched three singles in five at-bats and scored twice Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Springer once again excelled at setting the table out of the leadoff spot, pushing his OBP to .380 while raising his season run total to 86 in his 100th game. The 2011 first-rounder has been mired in a serious power slump by his lofty standards with just one homer in the past 19 games and remains one shy of last year's career-high 29.
