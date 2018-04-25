Astros' George Springer: Three-hits the Angels
Springer went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
Springer has languished around the Mendoza Line for much of April, but a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-30, .367) has him up to a high point of .257 after 25 games.
