Astros' George Springer: Three-hits the Angels

Springer went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

Springer has languished around the Mendoza Line for much of April, but a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-30, .367) has him up to a high point of .257 after 25 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories