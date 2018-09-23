Astros' George Springer: Thumb issue returns

Springer aggravated his sprained thumb on a swing in Saturday's game, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch also indicated Springer's leg looked to be bothering him, but the aggravation of the thumb sprain he dealt with in August seems likely to be the larger potential concern. The 29-year-old is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels and should be considered day-to-day.

