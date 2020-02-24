Play

Astros' George Springer: To remain in leadoff role

Springer will hit atop the Astros' order this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer has been the team's primary leadoff hitter since the 2016 season. New manager Dusty Baker made clear he wasn't planning on making any changes to Springer's role, saying "If it's not broke, don't fix it." In his four seasons as the team's leadoff hitter, Springer has scored no fewer than 96 runs.

