Astros' George Springer: Trending toward Tuesday return

Springer (hamstring) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After homering twice Thursday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi, Springer received Friday off. He's scheduled to play in the outfield Saturday and serve as the designated hitter for the affiliate Sunday before likely reporting back to Houston for further evaluation. If the Astros' medical staff is satisfied with the condition of Springer's left hamstring, he should re-enter the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with Pittsburgh. Jake Marisnick and Myles Straw are likely to see their respective roles decline once Springer is back in the fold.