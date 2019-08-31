Astros' George Springer: Turns in big day at dish

Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday night against the Blue Jays.

Springer cracked a three-run blast to left field in the fifth inning, and he capped off his day with an RBI double in the sixth. The 29-year-old is now slashing .295/.385/.570 with 29 homers and 77 RBI over 101 contests.