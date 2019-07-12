Astros' George Springer: Turns in multi-hit night

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

Springer was one of the lone bright spots for the Astros to kick off the second half of the season, accounting for two of his team's seven hits on the night. The 29-year-old is now hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 46 RBI over 60 games this year.

