Astros' George Springer: Two-run homer in win

Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

The dinger was his 10th of the year, and Springer has now knocked multi-hit efforts three times in the last five games. The 28-year-old is hitting .338 since the calendar flipped to May and boasts an impressive .853 OPS on the year to go along with 31 RBI.

