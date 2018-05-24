Astros' George Springer: Two-run homer in win
Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
The dinger was his 10th of the year, and Springer has now knocked multi-hit efforts three times in the last five games. The 28-year-old is hitting .338 since the calendar flipped to May and boasts an impressive .853 OPS on the year to go along with 31 RBI.
