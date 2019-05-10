Astros' George Springer: Ups hit streak to nine games
Springer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over Texas.
This was Springer's first three-hit effort, and it extended his current hit streak to nine games, during which he's slashing .412/.476/.912 with five homers and 11 RBI. His threat as a power hitter atop Houston's order is well known -- the homer was his 13th, tying him with Minnesota's Eddie Rosario atop the AL -- but he's been a monster in all categories in 2019. Springer has a career-high 1.009 OPS, nearly 200 points higher than his career OPS (.835).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...