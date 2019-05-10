Astros' George Springer: Ups hit streak to nine games

Springer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over Texas.

This was Springer's first three-hit effort, and it extended his current hit streak to nine games, during which he's slashing .412/.476/.912 with five homers and 11 RBI. His threat as a power hitter atop Houston's order is well known -- the homer was his 13th, tying him with Minnesota's Eddie Rosario atop the AL -- but he's been a monster in all categories in 2019. Springer has a career-high 1.009 OPS, nearly 200 points higher than his career OPS (.835).

More News
Our Latest Stories