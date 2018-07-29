Astros' George Springer: Wallops 18th homer

Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Texas.

The blast was Springer's 18th this season and fifth against the Rangers. The All-Star break appears to have rejuvenated Springer, who had hit .139 (15-for-108) in the 29 games leading up to the break. Since then, he's hit safely in six of seven games with three homers, nine RBI and seven runs.

