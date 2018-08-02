Astros' George Springer: Was available off bench Wednesday

Springer, who was not in the starting lineup Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, was available off the bench if needed, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer tried to prove to manager A.J. Hinch that he had full range of motion by doing jumping jacks for the skipper, but Hinch made the decision to keep him out of the lineup. As it turned out, Springer wasn't needed as his teammates churned out 15 hits for a second consecutive game and scored eight runs in a win over Seattle. With a day off Thursday, Springer should be good to go for Friday's game.