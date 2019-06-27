Astros' George Springer: Whacks leadoff homer
Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 14-2 loss to the Pirates.
Springer led off the bottom of the first inning with his 18th home run. It was his first extra-base hit since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list due to a hamstring injury.
