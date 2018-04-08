Astros' George Springer: Where has all the power gone?

Springer went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Padres in extra innings.

After a 1-for-12 slide, Springer's average dipped to .194 through the first nine games. Remember the guy who hit five home runs in the first nine games of 2017? That's the same guy who hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day, but none since while striking out in 26.2% of his at-bats. We shouldn't get too panicked. Aside from his home run barrage in April 2017, Springer had a pretty slow start last season, hitting .230 with a 26.4 K% in the month of April.