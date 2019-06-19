Astros' George Springer: Will not return this week
Springer (hamstring) will require "at least three or four" rehab games before Astros manager AJ Hinch considers activating him, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer will begin a rehab stint at Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, playing the outfield for a portion of the game before getting a day off Thursday. Depending on how he responds, Springer could then play back-to-back days. On that timeline, during which he plays three or four games in a five-day stretch, Springer could return next Tuesday when the Astros kick off a homestand against the Pirates.
