Astros' George Springer: Will start Monday
Springer (quadriceps) will be in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch hinted that Springer could return to duty Monday prior to Sunday's win over the Angels, then he confirmed the outfielder's status following the game. Springer missed six consecutive games, but had been available in each and made an appearance as a pinch hitter Sunday.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Expected to play Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Injury decision likely coming Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Held out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out Friday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Held out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...