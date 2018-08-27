Astros' George Springer: Will start Monday

Springer (quadriceps) will be in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch hinted that Springer could return to duty Monday prior to Sunday's win over the Angels, then he confirmed the outfielder's status following the game. Springer missed six consecutive games, but had been available in each and made an appearance as a pinch hitter Sunday.

