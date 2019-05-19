Astros' George Springer: Won't be available Monday

Springer (back) will not be available for Monday's contest against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer was taken out of Sunday's contest early with back stiffness and had apparently been battling the injury all game. While it's not clear whether he will need a stint on the injured list, he will need at least some rest prior to returning to the lineup. The Astros have a wealth of potential replacements for Springer, including Jake Marisnick as well as top prospects Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.