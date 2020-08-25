Springer (elbow) is unavailable to hit in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels but he is available off the bench for defense if needed, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

We already knew Springer was unlikely to start in either game of the twin bill. X-rays on Springer's elbow revealed a bruise, so he is considered day-to-day. Myles Straw is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Game 1.