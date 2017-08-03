Astros' George Springer: Won't return when first eligible

Springer (quadriceps) won't return from the disabled list when first eligible Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer has been slowly ramping up his activities over the past week, but the Astros will continue to proceed cautiously with their stud outfielder as they try not to rush him back too early. At this point, it seems likely that he'll return to the big club shortly after Monday's scheduled off day.

