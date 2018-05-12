Astros' George Springer: X-ray results negative

Springer (elbow) underwent an X-ray on Friday night and the results came back negative, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Springer suffered a bruised left elbow after being hit by a Cole Hamels' fastball in the third inning of Friday's game, forcing his exit. The injury appears minor at this point and the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day, with his status for Saturday's contest yet to be determined.