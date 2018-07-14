Astros' Gerrit Cole: Activated and set to start Saturday
Cole (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Saturday's outing against Detroit.
As expected, Cole will take the hill after missing four games while on the bereavement list. He'll make his 20th start of the season against the Tigers prior to the All-Star break. Cole has put together a stellar first half, as he sports a 2.57 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with an outstanding 169:41 K:BB over 122.2 innings.
