Astros' Gerrit Cole: Allows four in no-decision
Cole allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Cole induced 19 swinging strikes, but it was otherwise not his sharpest outing. In addition to the season-high eight hits (including a home run and two doubles), the 27-year-old also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch en route to falling in a 4-0 hole in the third inning before the Houston offense picked him up. Cole is still enjoying a very successful first season with the Astros, but he's starting to fall back a bit from the ridiculous pace he was working at through the first two months. He's now allowed at least four runs three times in five starts and has walked 15 over 29 innings in that span. He'll take a 2.70 ERA and 158:38 K:BB through 116.2 innings into Monday's start against the Athletics.
