Astros' Gerrit Cole: Blanks Yanks over seven innings
Cole (1-0) picked up the win with seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALCS, giving up four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
The five walks were uncharacteristic for Cole, who did not walk more than three batters in any regular season start in 2019. But he overcame spotty command, not to mention a lengthy delay after an injury to home plate umpire Jeff Nelson, to log his second scoreless outing in his three postseason starts. Cole is now 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA with a 32:8 K:BB ratio in 22.2 innings during the 2019 playoffs and last took a loss on -- wait for it -- May 22. He is very good.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...