Astros' Gerrit Cole: Blanks Yanks over seven innings

Cole (1-0) picked up the win with seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALCS, giving up four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

The five walks were uncharacteristic for Cole, who did not walk more than three batters in any regular season start in 2019. But he overcame spotty command, not to mention a lengthy delay after an injury to home plate umpire Jeff Nelson, to log his second scoreless outing in his three postseason starts. Cole is now 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA with a 32:8 K:BB ratio in 22.2 innings during the 2019 playoffs and last took a loss on -- wait for it -- May 22. He is very good.