Astros' Gerrit Cole: Breezes past Cleveland for 13th win

Cole (13-5) picked up the win versus the Indians on Thursday, completing seven innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Cole didn't display his usual swing-and-miss repertoire -- the four strikeouts were one above his season-low -- but nonetheless had little trouble dispatching Cleveland with ease. The performance marked the fourth consecutive outing for Cole in which he has worked exactly seven innings and allowed a single earned run. The 28-year-old has inserted himself in the Cy Young conversation by compiling a 13-5 record complemented by a 2.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and league-leading 216 strikeouts over 150.2 innings this season. He'll look to continue his success when he hosts the Rockies on Wednesday in an interleague matchup.