Astros' Gerrit Cole: Breezes to sixth win
Cole (6-5) picked up the win in Friday's 15-2 rout of the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 10.
The offense put this one away early, scoring at least two runs in each of the first four innings, but Cole never gave Toronto a chance to mount any kind of comeback. The right-hander has reeled off four straight quality starts, fanning double-digit batters in three of them, and he'll take a 3.67 ERA and stunning 140:22 K:BB through 90.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cincinnati.
