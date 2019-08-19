Astros' Gerrit Cole: Bullpen scheduled for Monday

Cole (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday afternoon, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A bullpen session Monday puts Cole on schedule to start Thursday after skipping one turn through the rotation due to a right hamstring discomfort. Although the Astros have not made an official announcement about Cole's return, they currently list Thursday's starter as "to be determined."

