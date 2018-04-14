Astros' Gerrit Cole: Career-high 14 Ks in Friday's no-decision
Cole (1-0) had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out a career-high 14.
That's now three straight games with double-digit strikeouts to begin the season for Cole, who seems reborn in Houston. Cy Young Awards aren't won or lost in April, but a 36:4 K:BB through 21 innings is putting the 27-year-old on a very impressive trajectory. Cole will make his next start Wednesday in Seattle.
