Cole (1-0) had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out a career-high 14.

That's now three straight games with double-digit strikeouts to begin the season for Cole, who seems reborn in Houston. Cy Young Awards aren't won or lost in April, but a 36:4 K:BB through 21 innings is putting the 27-year-old on a very impressive trajectory. Cole will make his next start Wednesday in Seattle.