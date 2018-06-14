Astros' Gerrit Cole: Coasts to eighth win Wednesday
Cole (8-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts through six innings in a win Wednesday over the Athletics.
Cole allowed a pair of home runs, but he was pounding the zone after the Astros lineup gifted him with a 10-run lead through the first two frames, and both blasts came after the game was effectively decided. Cole knew he just had to eat innings and avoid any major rallies, and he did his job to win his sixth straight decision and third straight start. He'll carry a 2.40 ERA into Monday's start against the Rays.
