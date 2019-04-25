Astros' Gerrit Cole: Confident in mechanics
Cole, who is starting Thursday against the Indians, is confident he's cleaned up his mechanical indicators that led to the worst start of his career last week, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rangers teed off on Cole starting with a five-run first inning and chased him after 4.1 innings and nine runs allowed. Cole felt he was tipping his pitches and worked to clean up his mechanics between starts. "I obviously didn't ask (the Rangers) if they knew what was coming, but I had kind of a gut feeling, and some of the guys on our team kind of identified what they could potentially be seeing," he said. "I had changed my set position a little bit from last year and actually anticipated maybe a little bit of a an adjustment period, and unfortunately it all came crashing down in one game." While the start against Texas was a bad one, Cole was able to clean it up somewhat over the latter half of the outing.
