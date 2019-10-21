Astros' Gerrit Cole: Confirmed as Game 1 starter

Cole will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Nationals on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole had been behind Justin Verlander in the Astros' postseason rotation but will jump ahead of him due to Justin Verlander pitching in the ALCS on Friday. Cole has allowed a single run in 22.2 innings of work this postseason, striking out 32 batters while walking eight.

More News
Our Latest Stories